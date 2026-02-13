ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You have a fun and unique way to recognize someone who works in the St. Cloud Area School District.

The Local Education and Activities Foundation is launching its inaugural "Thanks a Latte" initiative.

It will run during Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 14th through February 20th.

Whether it's a teacher, custodian, social worker, counselor, paraprofessional, media specialist, principal, nurse, or support staff member, LEAF 742 is inviting the community to show appreciation one latte at a time.

How the initiative works is you make a $20 online donation to LEAF 742 by February 20th. You specify the District 742 school staff member you'd like to honor. LEAF 742 will then send a personalized note to that staff member on your behalf and include a $10 Scooter's gift card as a token of appreciation.

For more information or to participate in the Thanks a Latte campaign, head to the LEAF 742 website.