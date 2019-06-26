Terry Yeager, 65, Foley

December 21, 1953 - June 24, 2019

Terry Yeager, age 65 of Foley, passed away June 24, 2019 at his home. Private family service will be held at a later date.

Terry Ray Yeager was born December 21, 1953 in Clark, South Dakota to Clarence and Dolores (Boss) Yeager. He graduated from Foley High School in 1972. He enjoyed working in the construction business until a back injury ended his career. He married Donna Foss on November 30, 1973 and was blessed with 3 daughters who he cherished. Terry enjoyed spending time with his 9 grandchildren, enjoyed living at his country home, reading, and discussing politics.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores Yeager of Foley and wife, Donna, Foley and daughters: Emily (Josh) Lentner, Foley; Elizabeth Christman (Stephanie Kolari), Foley; Erin (David) Klemish, Foley and grandchildren: Anna, Nik, Moses, Iman, Elizabeth, Summer, Caleb, Justin and Alexis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Yeager and mother and father-in-law, Donna and Alton Foss.