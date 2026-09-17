Lakeland, Florida — Terry Morrow, 63, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away September 14, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital of natural causes.

Terry was born to Huburt and Yvonne (Bowman) Morrow on September 25, 1962, in Lake Wales, Florida. He graduated from Lake Wales High School in 1980. In 1993, he married Nancy (Becker) Dols in Lakeland, Florida. Terry welcomed his first daughter, Ashley, in that union. In 1995, Terry and Nancy welcomed their second daughter, Katie.

Terry began his pizza career in the 1980s with the purchase of his first Hungry Howie’s Pizza Restaurant. He owned two Hungry Howie’s franchises until his retirement in 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, Minnesota. Another Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2026, at Legacy Christian Church in Lakeland, Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; daughters, Ashley Dols and Katie Morrow; parents, Huburt and Yvonne Morrow; sister, Tina Peak; brother, Mike (Tina) Morrow; in-laws, Bob (Gin) Becker, Carol Becker, Anne (Garmon) Tipka and Kay (Chuck) Nordhausen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by in-laws, Sue and Don Schaefer.

Terry will be missed by all those who knew and loved him for his gentle soul.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in Terry’s name.

Arrangements by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/