Terry Ann Mertens, 53, Sartell

October 28, 1970 - October 6, 2024

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 PM, Monday, October 14, 2024, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN, for Terry Ann Mertens, age 53, who passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2024 at her home. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate. A visitation will be from 4-7 pm Sunday, October 13, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and will continue an hour prior to mass at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery.

Terry was born October 28, 1970, to parents Judi and John Mertens in Buffalo, MN. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1989, before continuing her education at St. Cloud State University where she graduated in 1993. In 2000, Terry became a mother to her only son Matthew. She was employed by Biolife Services for 20+ years.

Terry was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed Watching Hallmark Movies, baseball, and football. She also enjoyed reading. Terry loved going to the zoo, especially to see the elephants. She found joy in cooking Sunday dinners and making other people smile.

Terry is preceded in death by her father, John. She is survived by her son, Matthew Wedin; life partner, Dan Wedin; mother, Judi; sister, Tracy (Wes) Skochenski; niece and nephew, AJ and Hannah; and great-niece, Cece.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the family.