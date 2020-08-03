Terrance “Terry” Haffner, 71, Sauk Rapids

November 8, 1948 - August 1, 2020

Terry Haffner, age 71 of Sauk Rapids, passed away August 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Honors will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday at Rollie's. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Terrnace LeRoy Haffner was born November 8, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clarence and Alice (Staneart) Haffner. He served Honorably in the US Army. Terry worked for Dezurik in Sartell for 33 years. After his retirement he worked for his son, Troy, building cabinets. Terry enjoyed trips to the casino, old TV shows and lifting weights. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren.

He is survived by his significant other, Anne Griebel, Sauk Rapids and mother of his sons, Mary Lou (Vizenor) Haffner and sons: Troy (Sandy), Sauk Rapids; Todd (Angie), Elk River; Tyrone (Carrie), Sauk Rapids; Travis (CeCe), Sauk Rapids as well as 7 grandchildren and sisters: Bonnie Kamrowski, Shelly (Joe) Moulzolf and Cindy (Donnie) Helmin. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Florian Skaja, sister, Kitty Kampa, brothers-in-law; Ronnie Kampa and Tom Kamrowski and a nephew, Christopher Kamrowski.

Terry Haffner, age 71 of Sauk Rapids, passed away August 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Honors will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday at Rollie's. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Terrnace LeRoy Haffner was born November 8, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clarence and Alice (Staneart) Haffner. He served Honorably in the US Army. Terry worked for Dezurik in Sartell for 33 years. After his retirement he worked for his son, Troy, building cabinets. Terry enjoyed trips to the casino, old TV shows and lifting weights. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren.

He is survived by his significant other, Anne Griebel, Sauk Rapids and mother of his sons, Mary Lou (Vizenor) Haffner and sons: Troy (Sandy), Sauk Rapids; Todd (Angie), Elk River; Tyrone (Carrie), Sauk Rapids; Travis (CeCe), Sauk Rapids as well as 7 grandchildren and sisters: Bonnie Kamrowski, Shelly (Joe) Moulzolf and Cindy (Donnie) Helmin. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Florian Skaja, sister, Kitty Kampa, brothers-in-law; Ronnie Kampa and Tom Kamrowski and a nephew, Christopher Kamrowski.