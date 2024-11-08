Teenager Rolls Pickup Avoiding Deer Near Freeport

OAK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager escaped with minor injuries after rolling his pickup early Friday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on Stearns County Road 11 just south of Freeport.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Ethan Fischer was driving north on County Road 11 when he swerved to avoid a deer, went off the road, and down a steep ditch.

Fischer told deputies he tried to return to the roadway but ultimately rolled twice before coming to rest on the wheels.

Fischer was wearing his seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries.

