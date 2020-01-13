Teenager Hurt in Rollover in Rural Stearns County

ST. WENDEL -- A teenage girl from St. Joseph was hurt in a rollover.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on County Road 4 in St. Wendel Township.

Eighteen-year-old Caitlin Popp of St. Joseph was driving north when she made a wide turn when she hit a portion of ice on the shoulder, she corrected herself back onto the road but over-corrected causing the vehicle to crash into the ditch causing the vehicle to roll over onto its roof.

Popp was able to crawl out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby home to ask for help.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries.