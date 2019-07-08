Teenager Hurt in Pickup Crash

FARMING -- A teenager was hurt in a crash near Farming on the 4th of July. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8:00 p.m. on Manana Road, a half mile east of County Road 9, in Farming Township.

Sixteen-year-old Caleb Dockendorf of Cold Spring was driving a pickup going east. The pickup went into the ditch going around a curve. The truck was pulling a small fishing boat on a trailer, which came unattached and was destroyed. The truck has moderate damage.

A backseat passenger, 16-year-old Hailey Kramer of Cold Spring, suffered minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.