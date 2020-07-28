Teen Driver Hurt in Pickup Rollover

FAIRHAVEN -- A teenager was hurt in a rollover last Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 10:00 a.m. on County Road 44 in Lynden Township about four miles east-northeast of Fairhaven.

Sixteen-year-old Chase Hanson of Clearwater was driving a pickup southbound when he was adjusting the air conditioner and went off the shoulder to the right, he overcorrected and went over the centerline, he again overcorrected and rolled his vehicle.

Hanson suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.