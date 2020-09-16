Teen Driver Hurt in Crash in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE -- A teenage driver was hurt in a crash up in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 71.

A car driven by 17-year-old Angel Tzerembo was going north when a pickup driven by 18-year-old Christian Bearson of Melrose was traveling south when it tried to pass another vehicle and collided with Tzerembo's vehicle.

Tzerembo was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bearson was not hurt.