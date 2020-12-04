Teen Driver Escapes Injury After Crashing SUV

COLD SPRING -- A 16-year-old driver escaped injury after a wild ride that left his SUV heavily damaged.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash Thursday morning around 7:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the scene along County Road 2 just north of Cold Spring.

The driver, Sebastian Novak, was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was not hurt.

Authorities say the SUV left the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a driveway marker, sideswiped two pines trees, and then went head-on into a third tree.

Cold Spring Rescue evaluated Novak for any injuries and was cleared to leave the scene with his parents.