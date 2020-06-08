Teen Charged With Smothering 5-Year-Old Brother

EYOTA (AP) -- A 17-year-old old is charged in juvenile court with killing his 5-year-old brother in Olmsted County.

A charging document says the Eyota teen pinched his brother's nose shut and held his hand over his mouth so he would stop ``crying and throwing a fit.''

The boy was taken by ambulance to a Rochester hospital June 1 and declared dead a short time later.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said the boy's brain suffered swelling consistent with being deprived oxygen by smothering.

The teen is charged with second-degree murder and domestic assault. He faces a hearing Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court.