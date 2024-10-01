Six People Share Ideas Worth Spreading in TEDx St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Six speakers are preparing to share their ideas worth spreading.

The 8th annual TEDx St. Cloud is coming up on Thursday, October 10th.

Spokesman Brian Hart says they get quite a few people from all over the region who ask to be one of the featured speakers each year. They also have a local curation team that looks for local people to give a speech. He says they've had good luck when asking people to be a part of the program.

I can't think of an instance where someone said no with a reason other than they weren't available on that date. We do try to be transparent with speakers that preparing a talk for TEDx is a lot of work.

Hart says each of them have only 10 minutes to share their story.

That is really challenging to convey an idea that they are passionate about and probably spent most of their life or career focused on. The other challenge is framing the information to a general audience.

This year's topics include a doctor who had dedicated her life to researching autoimmune type 1 diabetes, a Mexican immigrant who is now a community organizer for immigrant rights, and the co-captain of the US Power Soccer National Team.

Hart says some of the other speakers will have discussions on the world's only CheeseStillery, isolation and stress among students, and a member of the Ottawa Nation.

The pre-show reception starts at 5:00 p.m. at Gnarly Bard Theater and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

