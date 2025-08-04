May 8, 1935 - July 31, 2025

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Theodore “Ted” Krebsbach, age 90, who died July 31, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., in church narthex.

Ted was born in Richmond, Minnesota on May 8th, 1935, to Theodore J. and Clara (Mehr) Krebsbach. He moved with the family to Cold Spring at age eight and spent the remainder of his life there. Ted married Alice Gross on June 23rd, 1956, and they were blessed with four children, Chuck, Jean, Jim and Gary.

He spent his entire work life of 47 years with Cold Spring Granite Company and was thankful for the opportunities they gave their people. In his 47 years, he spent nearly equal time in drafting, field sales and sales management.

Ted had a special love of the lakes and rivers of Minnesota and Canada and even the oceans. Fishing, boating, swimming and scuba diving topped his list of hobbies, but he also did enjoy traveling and golfing with family and friends. He and his fishing friends started fishing away from home at Ruby Lake and some years later spent another 30 years exploring and fishing lakes in Canada, making some great friends in an area four hundred miles north of Winnipeg. In 2023, with the help of his daughter, he published his memoirs, a book titled ‘Utik Gold’.

Ted was also an active member of the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor, which he was a part of for thirty years. He was also involved in various ministries at the St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring, such as ushering, communion distribution and altar assistant for funerals.

Ted was active in scouting and was one of the first two to become an Eagle Scout in Cold Spring. He became a Boy Scout leader and was appointed to the Central Minnesota Eagle Scout board of review team a few years later. It was always a pleasure to welcome another Scout to reach this treasured goal.

After retirement, Ted worked actively with a small volunteer group that repaired donated bikes for giveaway to needy families. He was involved with this group for 22 years. He was always very grateful for the great support the community gave the program.

He truly enjoyed life to its fullest and often said he counted his blessings every day. If his life could be lived over, he would want it the very same way.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alice; children, Chuck (Jennifer), Jean Hart, Jim (Julie), Gary (Karen); 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charlie, Joan, Edna; son-in-law, Gary; granddaughter, Taryn.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.