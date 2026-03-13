August 3, 1963 - March 12, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Tim Leyendecker, age 62, who died Thursday at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Tim was born in Richmond, MN to Matt and Marie (Kolb) Leyendecker. He married Shelly Wolf August 31, 1985, in St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring.

Tim worked as a carpenter for Lumber One in Cold Spring for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his scooter.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly; daughter, Tasha (Derek) Torborg; grandson, Jay Torborg; siblings, Charlie (Rose), Diane (Ken) Thomes, Doris (Leon) Heinen, Jane (Tom) Widmer, Denis (Mary), Connie (Marv) Mueller, Sharon (Ben) Gertken, Brenda (Dennis) Lieser; mother-in-law, Marcella Wolf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Shawn and father-in-law, Butch Wolf.