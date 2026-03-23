March 27, 1975 - March 21, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Karl John Meyer, age 50, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will continue Thursday morning after 9:30 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral in Richmond.

Karl was born on March 27, 1975, in St. Cloud, MN to James and Lucy (Janssen) Meyer. He graduated from St. John’s University in 1997. Karl worked for Cetera Financial for many years. He enjoyed riding his Harley and going to Sturgis every August. Karl loved quoting lines from comedy movies, peanut M&M’s, and sausage pizza from Gary’s. He was a proud uncle, brother, and son.

He is survived by his mother, Lucy Thomes; brother, Ben (Chelsey) Meyer; sisters, Michelle (Chuck) Schmitz, Andrea Olmscheid; nieces and nephews, Carter (Ashley), Mallory, Matthew, Isaac, and Colin.

He is preceded in death by his father, James; stepfather, Dennie Thomes; and his grandparents.