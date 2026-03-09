February 5, 1933 - March 1, 2026

Paul "Schengl" Dockendorf, age 93, passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2026, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Visitation will be from 9:30- 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring.

Schengl was born to Paul Sr. and Anne (Faber) Dockendorf. In his youth, he played softball with his buddies and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He later shared his love for the outdoors by enjoying quiet time fishing and hunting with his boys.

As a young man, Schengl was drafted into the army and served during the Korean War. He proudly served his country for three years.

He married Jane Hiemenz on June 7, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN. Together they raised five children and built their dream house in the country. They shared a love of golf and taking vacations with their friends.

Upon returning home from the army, Schengl worked at Cold Spring Granite Company in the payroll department. He later opened his own business, a well-known bar and grill in Cold Spring called Schengl's Bavarian Inn. Patrons came to see his friendly face behind the bar, but were also treated to great service, jokes, and laughter. He also started his own business setting headstones called Dockendorf Monument Company. Schengl finished his working career when he retired from Cold Spring Brewing Company.

As he grew older, his passion for history led him to enjoy watching war movies and documentaries on TV. He also enjoyed watching sports, such as football, baseball, and golf.

Schengl was a devoted Catholic, whose strong faith in God guided his every step, and brought him peace in his final days.

He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Catholic Order of Foresters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vern (Arlene), Roman, and Jim (Jean), father-in-law Arthur Hiemenz and mother-in-law Edith Hiemenz, and brothers-in-law Ken Hiemenz and Gene Froehling.

He is survived by his wife Jane, children Mike (Kris), Sue (Ken Gilk), Tony (Rose), Mark, and Michele (Mike Croker), 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and his sister Margaret Froehling.

Schengl was a dedicated husband who loved his family above all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.