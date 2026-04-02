January 16, 1948 - April 1, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

There will be a private graveside service, per Alice’s wishes, for Alice Neu, age 78, who died Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice surrounded by her family.

Alice was born in St. Nicholas to Jerome and Lucille (May) Berger. She married James Neu on October 22, 1966, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Alice loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an avid shopper and received special treatment as a VIP at TJ Maxx. Alice worked at Cold Spring Granite/Bronze Division for 35 years and was a member of St. Boniface Parish.

She is survived by her children, Ben (Roxann) and Denise (Rob) Schaefer; grandchildren, Kali (TJ) Frericks, Paige Schaefer (Cole Potter), Reid Schaefer (Kelly Jackson); great grandchildren, Thomas and Quinn Frericks.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Tony; siblings, Patty Neu, Margie Kalthoff, and Bob Berger.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Home Instead, St. Croix Hospice, Quiet Oaks Hospice and family for the personal care.