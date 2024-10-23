Target Reducing Prices on More Than 2,000 Items

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Target has announced it is cutting prices on more than 2,000 items.

The retailer says the price reductions include store brands and national brands for the holiday season, food and beverages, and everyday items.

Target routinely adjusts its prices to remain competitive in markets across the country.

In May, Target announced it would promise to lower prices on over 8,000 total items for the year. By the end of the holiday season, Target will have lowered prices on over 10,000 items during the year.

