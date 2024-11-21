Target Announces Thousands of Deals One Day After Stock Drop

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One day after seeing its stock drop more than 20 percent, Target has announced its Black Friday deals on thousands of items.

These deals are available now online and in stores until November 30.

The deals include 50 percent off select tech, apparel, video games, board games and holiday trees.

The retailer will also have a special three-day-only Black Friday sale from November 28 through the 30th.

Most Target stores will open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday.