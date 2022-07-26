Tara Lee Keller, 81, Princeton

April 21, 1941 - July 22, 2022

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo for Tara Lee Keller, age 81, who passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at University of Minnesota-Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. Pastor Mary Fiel will officiate and burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Tara Lee (Johnson) Keller was born on April 21, 1941 in Princeton to George and Esther (Westberg) Johnson. She spent her life growing up in Dalbo, MN. She was united in marriage to David Keller on June 3, 1961. To this union was born their three children. In her career, she helped David with farming, hauled milk for Dalbo Creamery, she worked at Dalbo Tavern, Corner Acre, painted and wallpapered several houses, decorated numerous cakes, served as Treasurer for Dalbo Township for about 30 years, drove school bus for Princeton, and volunteered at Fairview Hospital Gift Shop. Tara Lee was a snow bird and her retirement was in Florida and Arizona in the warm weather. Tara Lee moved to Princeton in 2016, where she resided till her passing. She enjoyed needle point, sewing, drawing, painting, coffee hour with neighbors, card club, puzzles, and going out to eat on Friday nights with close friends. Tara Lee was a social butterfly, a friend to everyone, had a great smile, and would always give a helping hand. Most importantly, she was a great mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Tara Lee is survived by her children, Dawn (Les) Johnson, of Wilson, WI, Earl (Marcia) of Dalbo, and Dixie Admave of Princeton; grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa) Johnson, Mark (Jodi) Johnson, Rachel (Jordan) Rumohr, Michael (Nicole) Johnson, Ryan Strike, Angie (Jeremy) Olson, MacKenzie (Kristin) Binger, Jared Admave, and LeeAnnah Admave; 18 great grandchildren; sisters in law, Cindy Johnson, Edyee Schwab, Edie Tauginas, and Becky Keller; brothers in law, Ray Keller, Jim (Bonnie) Keller, Melvin (Marie) Keller, William (Denise) Keller, and Tim Keller. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, George and Esther Johnson; brothers, Darryl and Neil; five brothers in law; and three sisters in law.