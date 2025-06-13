Tana S. Hagen-Merwin, 81, Aitkin

October 4, 1943 - June 9, 2025

attachment-Tana Hagen-Merwin loading...

Tana Sue Hagen-Merwin, 81, passed away peacefully at her home, in Aitkin, MN, on Monday June 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Tana was born October 4, 1943, to Thomas and Anna Virginia (Garberg) Hagen, in Pittsburgh, PA. Tana was the beloved eldest sister to six sisters and one brother. The Hagen family lived in South and North Dakota, before settling in Crookston, MN. Tana was an honor student with a knack for words, a talent for home economics, and a gift for speech that foreshadowed a lifelong love of teaching and connection.

Tana graduated from Central High School in Crookston, MN, in 1962. Tana attended The University of North Dakota and graduated from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Tana married David Sorensen, and together they had two daughters, Jocelyn and June Heather. Tana married Dan Merwin in 1978 and moved to Elk Lake in Zimmerman, MN. Tana raised her family while working as an English teacher, associate college professor, probate assistant, and spent years in the carpet business. But her truest calling was always in the classroom and the community, where she shined brightest as a parent teacher for Princeton Early Childhood Family Education. Through this work, she became a lighthouse for generations of families, helping parents and children find their footing with warmth, humor, and wisdom.

Tana loved caring for others, encouraging them to be themselves, and helping them shine. Tana passionately loved her family. She was a poet, story writer, artist and decorator. Tana was a fierce advocate for children and women, a natural encourager, and someone who made you feel seen. She loved lilacs in bloom, the shimmer of lake water, books that moved her, music and art that stirred her, and theatre that made her laugh or cry. She loved Jesus. She loved deeply and without pretense. She found her greatest joy in her family-her daughters, grandchildren, and the ever-growing circle of great-grandbabies that filled her days with delight.

Tana is survived by her husband, Dan, Aitkin, MN; daughters, Jocelyn (Larry) Wiedewitsch, Princeton, MN and June Heather (Jamie) Carver, Princeton, MN; step-daughter, Danica (Tom) Lowry, Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Laura (Larry Rice) Wiedewitsch, Verndale, MN, Joel (Samantha Kern) Wiedewitsch, St. Cloud, MN, Paul (Andrea) Greenwood, St. Michael, MN, Jaiden (Drew) Scheel, Fargo, ND, Grace (Austin) Pagel, Grand Rapids, MN, Ruby (Will Higgins) Greenwood, Delano, MN, Keaton and Anderson Lowry, Eau Claire WI, and Hannah (Andrew) Lange, MI; great-grandchildren, River and Marlee Pagel, Gemma Groth and Tyke Rice, Harlow Greenwood, and Aspen Scheel; sisters, Kristina Korsmo, Plymouth, MN, Pamela (Curtis) Gudmundson, Wayzata, MN, Lynn (Steve) Erie, Orchid Island, FL, and Phyllis (Jim Fischer) Hagen, Crookston, MN; brother, Paul (Julie) Hagen, Dayton, KY; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Tana was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Derek Merwin; sisters, Reverend Nanette Hagen-Hinck and Joyce Hagen.

A celebration of Tana’s vibrant, loving life will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday July 7, 2025, at Heart and Soul Chapel, 8775 HWY 95 NW, Princeton, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Please click on the live webcast link below to view Tana’s Celebration of Life.