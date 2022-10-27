Tammy Jo Ramey-Heck, 64, Punta Gorda, FL, formerly Sauk Rapids

September 27, 1958 - October 23, 2022

attachment-Tammy Jo Ramey-Heck loading...

Tammy Jo Ramey-Heck, 64, loving wife and mother, unexpectedly entered the Spirit World on Sunday, October 23, 2022. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids, 324 Second Avenue South.

Tammy Jo Ramey was born in Long Beach, CA, on September 27, 1958 to Arlene Thomas-Ramey and James Ramey, a Navy family from Fort Yates, North Dakota. She is an enrolled citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Her Lakota name Wicahpi Waste Winyan translates to Pretty Star Woman.

The Ramey family returned to North Dakota from Guam in 1971. Tammy graduated in 1977 from Fort Yates High School as class Salutatorian. She earned a degree in 1982 in Radiation Therapy from Q&R Clinic/Bismarck Hospital School of Radiologic Technology, setting her on a long career path as a radiation therapist. Later, she became certified as a licensed Radiation Therapist (RT) and cared for patients in hospitals in Rapid City, SD; Fort Yates, Minot and Bismarck, ND; and St. Cloud, MN. She retired in 2018 with more than 30-years of service at St. Cloud Hospital and the Coborn Cancer Center.

Tammy married Keith Heck on October 6, 1984 in Mandan, ND. The couple moved to Sauk Rapids and raised two sons. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids. Tammy always put the needs of others first, ensuring they were cared for. She was outgoing and made many friends wherever she went. She enjoyed Minnesota summers, the Florida sun, and walking the dogs: “Shadow,” “Pedro” and “Oshie.” She was a country music fan; she loved to read, and to be surrounded by family. She is remembered and cherished for her generous spirit and loving nature, and her enthusiasm for having fun.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Keith of Punta Gorda, FL; sons, Taylor (Aimee Green) of Lawton, OK and Zachary of Shoreview, MN; mother, Arlene Ramey of Sartell, MN; and sisters, Joanie Ramey-Neumann (Dennis) of Bismarck, ND and Margaret Ramey-Claymore (Gus) of Alexandria, MN; nieces, Andrea (Jim) Polk of Bismarck, ND, Jamie (Lance) Gomez of Encinitas, CA, James (Jenny) Miller of Lakeville, MN, and Severyn Claymore of Arvada, CO; and five great-nieces and six great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James; paternal grandparents Clara Zahn-Ramey and Jack Ramey; and maternal grandparents Margaret Taylor-Thomas and Frank Thomas.