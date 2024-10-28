Tamara Fredrickson “Tammy” Schirber, 75, St. Joseph

March 2, 1949 - October 23, 2024

attachment-Tamara Schirber loading...

Tamara Fredrickson Schirber, known as Tammy, passed away on October 23rd, 2024 peacefully and surrounded by love at home in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Born on March 2nd, 1949 in Cannon Falls, Tammy spent her early years building a resilience to survive in a world she saw as unjust and unfair for too many.

After attaining her Masters of Psychology from SCSU, Tammy spent her professional life helping others while working at Anna Marie’s in St. Cloud and then as a Chemical Dependency Counselor for Recovery Plus at Journey Home in Sauk Rapids. She used her personal experiences and long-term sobriety to help others know it is possible to survive. Her work touched the lives of many vulnerable children and women, offering support and guidance to those in need.

Tammy is survived by her three adoring sons, Paul, Brian, and Eric, who were the pride and joy of her life. She leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of radical acceptance, active empathy and unconditional love. Her spirit will live on in the hearts and actions of all who knew her–forever and for always.

She was preceded in death by many she will rejoice in seeing again– family both given and chosen.

An informal (seriously, don’t dress up) open house to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, November 21st at The Local Blend Coffee Shop in St. Joseph from 5-8pm. Stop in when convenient to enjoy food, beverages and reminiscence. There will be an opportunity at 7pm for anyone to speak or express themself through music if they wish.

Tributes preferred to: Anna Maries’s Alliance, St. Cloud MN.