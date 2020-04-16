Tabatha Ann Macho (Lane), 50, Rice

February 6, 1970 - April 10, 2020

Due to the Covid 19 virus out-break, celebration of life will be held at a later date for Tabatha Ann Macho (Lane) age 50 of Rice, MN. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Cloud Hospital on April 10th, 2020.

Tabatha was born in St. Cloud, MN on February 6th 1970, the daughter of Charles and Kathleen (Murphy) Lane. She married her longtime best friend Kenneth Macho Sr. on their 19th anniversary, December 12th 2005 in Las Vegas, NV. Tabatha loved being a stay at home mom to her four children. She loved cooking for everyone, loved camping with her family, four-wheeling with her daughter Savannah on the trails and traveling the states with her husband in the Semi.

She worked as a private home health care-provider, she loved taking care of people. She was the type of person you could tell anything too.

Tabatha is survived by her husband Kenneth Sr, their 4 children Kenneth Macho, Jr. (Sara), Mercadies (Derek, Sr.) Muellner, Brittany Macho (Wesley) and Savannah Macho; five grandchildren Haley, Logan and Bentley Macho, and Sahara and Derek Jr Muellner; her sister Danette Ramsey and two brothers Howard Lane and Richard (Tammi) Lane, 32 nieces and nephews, and 39 great nieces and nephews and so many loving friends.

She is preceded in death by both her parents.