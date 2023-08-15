You're probably familiar with Sysco — they provide tasty and quality food wholesale to schools, restaurants, senior living and health care centers, food service managers ... you get the picture. They also are known for partnering with a wide array of farmers, ranchers, and others to maintain a reliable supply chain with an eye on sustainability.

Now, there's a new convenient way everyday shoppers can have access to their food and products: The Sysco Retail Store at 900 Highway 10 S, Saint Cloud, allows local shoppers to browse through products to see which will work for their families or upcoming gatherings. including:

Precooked brats

Ribeye and t-bone steaks

Burgers sold in cases of 30 or 40 patties

Seasoned taco or gyro meat

Meatballs

Pulled pork

Macaroni and cheese (5 pounds)

Slider buns

Bulk BBQ sauce, queso cheese, or pasta sauce

Sysco Retail Store the perfect place to shop for BBQs, family or office gatherings — or any of those times you need just a little bit more than your average retail unit. You don't need a membership, so stop by and see how Sysco Retail Store can make your life easier and your meals tastier!

They are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Be sure to follow them on Facebook to learn about the latest specials and upcoming events.