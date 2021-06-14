Sylvia M. Doble, 84, Clearwater

September 19, 1936 - June 12, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Sylvia M. Doble, age 84, of Clearwater who passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

Sylvia was born on September 19, 1936 in North Prairie to Henry and Leona (Yamry) Schwintek. She married Donald Doble on January 16, 1960 in Annandale. She enjoyed gardening, canning, dancing (especially with her sisters), polka and old-time music.

She is survived by her children, Ken of Clearwater and Kathy “ Babe” (Daniel) Langanki of Monticello; grandchildren, Amanda Jacobson, Sierra Doble, Tait (Hadessa) Langanki, Collin Langanki; siblings, Alvina Wipper, Delphine (Fiancé, Harvey Roske) Olson, Jim, Mary Ann (Perry) Douvier, Rose (Kurk) Koechner, Ronnie (Myrna), Roger; and many nieces and nephews.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 2013, siblings, Bena, Leander, Adaline and Jerome.