Sylvia Deppa, 95, Foley

October 18, 1926 - June 27, 2022

Sylvia Deppa, age 95 of Foley, passed away June 27, 2022 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Sylvia Bernice Deppa was born October 18, 1926 in Mahnomen, Minnesota to Frank and Sarah (Bellefeuille) Otremba. She married Donald Deppa on September 4, 1944 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She worked at Fingerhut and after she retired she was a demonstrator at Coborns. Sylvia was a hard worker, very independent and will be fondly remembered for her tailoring work. She loved to dance, play bingo, cards and going to the casino. Sylvia was the organizer of the 500 Club for the Foley Senior Citizens. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and currently a member of St. John's Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children: Janet (Mike) Riedeman, Hanes City, FL; Donald (Vicki), Woodbury; Marlys (Bruce) Lechner, St. Michael, son-in-law, Lloyd Jedlicki, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald, daughter, JoAnn Jedlicki, special friend, John Pohl and sisters: Alvina, Evelyn, Adella, Olive, Hilaria and brother, Eliguis and a great-great granddaughter, Alaina. Sylvia's family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at Foley for all their care and compassion. Memorials are preferred to: Foley Area Care.