Sylvester (Sy) George Janochoski, 89, St. Cloud

February 1, 1932 - April 15, 2021

Sylvester (Sy) George Janochoski, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 89 on April 15, 2021, from complications following a stroke. Mass of Christian burial will be held at the St. Cloud Cathedral of St. Mary (Upper Church) on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Daniel Funeral Home (danielfuneralhome.com). The family requests that everyone attending the service practice Covid-19 safety protocols, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Sy was born on February 1, 1932 in St. Cloud, the son of George and Florence (Binczik) Janochoski. He graduated from Technical High School in 1950. Sy also served in the army and was a Korean War vet.

He married Corrine Henkemeyer on September 10, 1956 at St. Mary Help of Christian Church in St. Augusta, MN. They were blessed with three sons, Thomas, James, and Daniel. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren who brought him great joy and happiness.

Sy began work at the car shops at Great Northern Railroad, and then was employed by Sporleder’s Plumbing & Heating. Thereafter, he went into co-owning Sy-Ray Plumbing & Heating in 1962. They eventually owned Granite City Heating and Westside Plumbing & Heating. He retired from business in 1995. In retirement he kept busy building a commercial real estate business, Sy & Sons, Inc., with his three sons.

Sy was very active in the St. Cloud community serving as a member on numerous boards, including the St. Cloud Hospital, Chamber of Commerce, Diocese of St. Cloud, St. Benedict’s Center, Knights of Columbus, Sierra Club, Eagle’s Club, a lifetime member and past president of the St. Cloud Lion’s Club and a lifetime member of the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post #428.

He thoroughly enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren, as well as golfing and traveling the world with friends. Sy and Corrine were lifelong members of Cathedral of St. Mary.

Survivors include his wife Corrine, of St. Cloud; sons Thomas (Mona) of Lake Elmo; James (Joyce Mrosla) of Sartell; Daniel (LeAnn) of Brainerd; grandchildren Joseph (fiancé Lauren Curtright) of Apple Valley; Alex (Emily) of Hugo; Ella of Lake Elmo; Nathan of Devils Lake, ND; and Evan (Ashley) of Grand Forks, ND; sisters-in-law Rachel T. Pennig of Bloomington; and Cheri Rynerson Janochoski of Surprise, AZ; brother-in-law Alvin Carlson of Sauk Rapids; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Harriet Schlichting, Verna Schultz, Wanda Kucala, and Lorraine Carlson; and brothers Al Janohosky and Larry Janochoski.

The family wishes to express a sincere and special thank you to Sy’s caregivers, Tom, Mary and Karen, and to CentraCare Hospice for their attentive and compassionate care.

Memorials preferred to Poor Clares Monastery of Sauk Rapids, St. Benedict’s Monastery of St. Joseph and Cathedral of St. Mary of St. Cloud.