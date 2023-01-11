Sylvester “Silver” Kaiser, 91, Cold Spring

December 20, 1931 - January 10, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Sylvester “Silver” Kaiser, age 91, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Silver was born in Cold Spring, MN to William and Magdalena (Siefermann) Kaiser. He married Patricia Mumm on May 22, 1965 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Silver served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Silver worked construction for many years and then at Cold Spring Granite until he retired. He enjoyed gardening and his many apple trees. Silver’s greatest passion was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Keith (Judy); daughter-in-law, Julie; 3 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernadette Schreifels, Al Kraemer, Carol Kraemer, and Judy DeWenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Pat (1993); son, Kurt (2018) and many brothers and sisters.