February 21, 1941 – December 6, 2025

Sylvester Dahler, age 84 of Foley, passed away December 6, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Sylvester Clem Dahler was born February 21, 1941 in Granite Ledge Township, Benton County to Sylvester E. and Catherine (Blank) Dahler. He worked as a boilermaker for many years and was proud of his work at Dairy Craft for 26 years. He loved Chevy vehicles and always paid cash when he bought one. He enjoyed visiting with friends and his nieces and nephew and attending family events. Sylvester liked going to Coborns in Sauk Rapids for coffee. He watched the Price is Right every day, prayed the Our Father and was thankful to Mrs. Youso for bringing him Holy Communion at the nursing home. He followed the last election very closely. Sylvester will be missed by his friends and his many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Gardens at Foley for all their care and concern for Sylvester over the years. The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support, no thank you cards will be sent.

He is survived by his sister, Helen of Cottage Grove and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Joe, Fred, Mary, Maggie, Johanna, Albert and Dennis.