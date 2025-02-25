Meet Henrietta.

This sweet girl was found with her friend Walter outside. And as strays, the folks at the Tri-County Humane Society don't know a lot about their backgrounds.

Henrietta WAS adopted for a short time, but had more energy than her adopters could handle in their home, so she was returned.

TCHS staff say Henrietta's shown nothing but love and has become a staff favorite. But they say she's ready to "find her forever home, where she can continue to share her sweet nature and make new memories with her new family."

Henrietta met another dog and a cat and staff say she did just fine with them.

She's affectionate, likes to "kiss" folks who come to say "hi" and has a lot of puppy energy. So staff recommend she goes to a home that will keep her busy. She loves going out with her other doggie friends and run around outside.

Henrietta's a mixed breed, about 5-1/2 years old and is spayed.

If you're interested in making Henrietta part of your family, you can call TCHS and make a meet-and-greet appointment. OR you can make an adoption hold.

According to the TCHS:

"An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care. Adoption holds may be placed on adoptable animals by calling 320-252-0896."

