Sweet 16 Is Bitter Pill For St. Cloud State Volleyball

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The #2 ranked St. Cloud State University Volleyball team's season came to a disappointing end on Saturday as they fell 3-2 to the University of Central Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

Things were close early on with the Huskies and Bronchos splitting the first two sets with a 25-22 winning score by each team. SCSU looked to take command in the 3rd set by winning it 13-25. Things went downhill for SCSU from there. The #6 ranked Bronchos battled back in the fourth set winning it 25-19 to force the 5th and deciding set. In set 5 Central Oklahoma got up early taking a 3-1 lead. St. Cloud State put on a run to briefly claim the lead at 4-5, but then it was all Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos retook the lead at 6-5 and never looked back from there.

Jason Soria, St. Cloud State University Jason Soria, St. Cloud State University loading...

Central OK built the advantage to 10-8 and that would be as close as the Huskies could get as the Bronchos closed out the game, match, and season for SCSU at 15-9. Senior Kenzie Foley led the way for SCSU with 23 kills, and Ella Thompson had 16 kills. Central Oklahoma advances to take on Lander University in Sioux Falls on December 8th in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

