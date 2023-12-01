SCSU Volleyball Bounced From NCAAs

The St. Cloud State volleyball team lost 3 games to none to Central Missouri Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament Central Regional at Concordia-St. Paul. Game scores were 25-13, 25-23 and 25-20.

Kenzie Foley led the Huskies with 12 kills and Hannah Bruskiewicz had 8 kills for St. Cloud State. The Huskies were ranked #6 in the nation while Central Missouri was ranked #16. SCSU ends their season with a 22-9 record.