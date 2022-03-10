SCSU Women’s Basketball in the NCAA Tournament Friday

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team will compete in the NCAA Division II tournament as the #5 seed in the Central Region against 4th seeded Central Missouri in Fort Hays, Kansas at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Huskies are ranked #11 in the country in the latest Division II poll and enter the tournament with a record of 23-4.

St. Cloud State head coach Lori Fish says this has been her easiest team to coach because of the experience on this team and the hard work the team has put in this year and in past years.

Fans can listen to the game here with JW Cox will be on the call and score updates will be made on the team's official Twitter account (@SCSUHUSKIES_WBB)

I talked with Coach Fish and players Erin Navratil from Albany and Kelsey Peschel from Sauk Centre. Listen to that conversation below.