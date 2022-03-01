13 SCSU Women’s Basketball Team Heads To NSIC Championship Game

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team advanced to their third straight NSIC Championship game after beating Concordia-St. Paul Monday night 78-49.

Get our free mobile app

The Huskies defense was the story of the game as SCSU jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead in the opening minutes, and led 40-20 at halftime. The Huskies held the Golden Bears to just 6 points in the second quarter.

The team was led by fifth year senior Nikki Kilboten who tallied 18 points and nine rebounds for SCSU. Tori Wortz also finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds and three blocks.

St. Cloud will face Minnesota-Duluth Tuesday for the NSIC title. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.