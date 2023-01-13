SCSU Men’s Hockey Retiring Matt Cullen’s Number this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University will retire just the second number in the history of the men's hockey program.

The Huskies are hosting 'An Evening with Matt Cullen" Saturday as the program retires his number nine. The pregame ceremony and jersey retirement will take place at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center prior to the Huskies' game with Colorado College. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m.

A pregame ceremony is slated for 5:00 p.m. with doors to open early at 4:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to join the Husky program in the lower bowl for the ceremony.

The only other retired number is Bret Hedican's number 24.

Cullen is a Moorhead native who spent just two seasons at SCSU in 1995 and 1996. He led the team in assists and points in both seasons. His sophomore season still ranks as one of the tops all-time in SCSU history.

Cullen was one of three Huskies to represent the United States at the 2006 Olympics.

Cullen is one of 21 players in NHL history to play over 1,500 games. His professional career lasted 21 seasons on eight teams, including the Minnesota Wild. He won three Stanley Cup Championships.

Off the ice, Cullen founded the "Cullen's Children's Foundation" which provides financial help to organizations that support children's healthcare needs with an emphasis on cancer.