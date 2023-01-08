SCSU Men’s Hockey Player’s Mom a 5-Time Olympic Gold Medalist

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is having another successful season. Going into Sunday's game against the University of Minnesota the Huskies have 15 wins and just 4 losses.

One of the proud parents in the stands enjoying the Huskies' success is Grant Cruikshank's mom, who knows a little something about success herself. Cruikshank's mom is Bonnie Blair.

Blair competed for the United States in four Winter Olympic games winning five gold medals and one bronze medal. She made her Olympic debut in 1984 in Sarajevo, she was also in Calgary for the 1988 Olympics, in Albertville in 1992, and in Lillehammer in 1994.

Grant's dad is Dave Cruikshank. US Speedskating inducted Dave Cruikshank into the US Speedskating Hall of Fame in 2008.

This is Grant Cruikshank's first year at St. Cloud State University. He's played in all 19 games and has 13 goals and eight assists.

He played three seasons at Colorado College, and last year was on the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher team. With the Gophers he skated in 33 games and had 15 points.