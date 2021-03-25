All 5 Minnesota Division I Hockey Teams in NCAA Tournament

UNDATED -- For the first time ever all five of Minnesota's Division I men's hockey teams are in the 16-team NCAA tournament. Here's a look at when and who they all play.

Friday, March 26th

Bemidji State plays Wisconsin at noon in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The game is on ESPN 2.

The winner plays again on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth plays Michigan at 3:00 p.m. in Fargo, North Dakota

The game is on ESPNU

The winner plays again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27th

St. Cloud State University plays Boston University at 12:00 p.m. in Albany, New York

The game is on ESPNews. It's also on 96.7 The River

The winner plays again Sunday at 4:30 p.m. against Boston College.

(BC gets a bye in the first round because their opponent Notre Dame had to drop out due to COVID cases)

Minnesota State-Mankato plays Quinnipiac at 4:00 p.m. in Loveland, Colorado

The game is on ESPN 3

The winner plays again Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

The University of Minnesota plays Omaha at 9:00 p.m. in Loveland, Colorado

The game is on ESPNU

The winner plays again Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

