All 5 Minnesota Division I Hockey Teams in NCAA Tournament
UNDATED -- For the first time ever all five of Minnesota's Division I men's hockey teams are in the 16-team NCAA tournament. Here's a look at when and who they all play.
Friday, March 26th
Bemidji State plays Wisconsin at noon in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
The game is on ESPN 2.
The winner plays again on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth plays Michigan at 3:00 p.m. in Fargo, North Dakota
The game is on ESPNU
The winner plays again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 27th
St. Cloud State University plays Boston University at 12:00 p.m. in Albany, New York
The game is on ESPNews. It's also on 96.7 The River
The winner plays again Sunday at 4:30 p.m. against Boston College.
(BC gets a bye in the first round because their opponent Notre Dame had to drop out due to COVID cases)
Minnesota State-Mankato plays Quinnipiac at 4:00 p.m. in Loveland, Colorado
The game is on ESPN 3
The winner plays again Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
The University of Minnesota plays Omaha at 9:00 p.m. in Loveland, Colorado
The game is on ESPNU
The winner plays again Sunday at 7:00 p.m.