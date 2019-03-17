Huskies Fall in NCAA Regional

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team’s season has officially come to a close. They lost a tough NCAA Regional game against the South Nazarene University Crimson Storm on Saturday.

The Huskies found the lead early, going up 11-5 in the first half. South Nazarene charged back and took over the game, leaving SCSU trailing 40-29 at the half.

In the second act, St. Cloud State was outscored by the Crimson Storm yet again. They put up 32 to South Nazarene’s 41 and just could not get caught up. SCSU fell 81-61.

Gage Davis led the team with 25 points. He ends his career as the top scorer in school, conference, and state history with 2599 points. Sean Smith scored 11 points for the Huskies, and Jace Kitchen added nine.

The Huskies close out the season with an overall record of 22-9. This year marked the program’s second consecutive trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament.