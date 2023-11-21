SCSU Volleyball Back in NCAA Tourney

The St. Cloud State volleyball team has been selected to the NCAA Tournament for the 4th straight season and 9th in school history. The Huskies are ranked #6 in the country and have a record of 22-8. St. Cloud State advanced to the NSIC Tournament Championship game Sunday where they lost to #4 Concordia-St. Paul in 3 sets.

Get our free mobile app

The Huskies will play Central Missouri in St. Paul Thursday November 30th at 5 p.m. to open play in the NCAAs. This will be the first NCAA appearance against Central Missouri for SCSU and will mark the 8th time they have played the Jennies. Central Missouri has won 6 of the 7 previous meetings.