The 8th ranked St. Cloud State volleyball team defeated Northern State 3 games to none to win their NSIC Tournament Quarterfinal match Tuesday night at Halenbeck Hall. Scores were 25-21, 25-19, and 25-14. The Huskies were led by Kenzie Foley with 16 kills and Sam Zimmerman added 11 kills.

Get our free mobile app

SCSU is 21-7 overall and will play at top seeded Wayne State Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the NSIC Tournament Semifinals.