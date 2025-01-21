Suzanne M. Scoles, 64, St. Joseph

October 25, 1960 - January 17, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Suzanne M. Scoles, age 64, of St. Joseph. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

To know Suzanne “Suzie” Scoles was to love her. She passed on January 17, 2025, in her sleep. And for a person who lived “larger than life”, this is how she would have wanted to leave us: in shock and awe!

A traditional obituary would not do justice to this Alabama-born powder keg. Initially named Bonita, her mother quickly changed her name to the much more fitting Suzie, that we all know. Thank you, Margaret, for knowing your daughter’s true heart! If not up to her trademark mischief and mayhem, and love of being the center of attention, she could be found collecting treasures to sell, gossiping with her siblings, and corrupting the younger generation of family members. Most of whom have dubbed her adoringly, “Naughty Suzie.”

Suzie was a jack of all trades, who loved music, and her family and friends fiercely. This professional “baddie” with a heart of gold, was always quick to smile and share a laugh. She could make friends with absolutely anyone and would have done anything for her family, in particular, her grandchildren.

Suzie was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and David Scoles; father-in-law, Sylvester Miller; and daughter Nicole VanHeel. All of which are likely swapping bets on which of us will start crying first at the funeral. Jokes on them, we will all be crying our eyes out.

She is survived by her wife of 34 years, Michelle, and her sons Nick (Diana), Chad (Kristin), & Jacob (Samm); grandchildren Jackson, Sophie, Riley, Chase, Max, Easton, Leonidas, Nicole, & Natasha; mother-in-law, Dianne Miller; and siblings Cindy, Jeff (LuRae), and David ll (Sheila). She is loved deeply by her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews! Along with the entire extended family and friends.