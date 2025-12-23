November 21, 1958 - December 15, 2025

Susan DeAnn Stene, age 67 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 15, 2025, at the Fairview Hospital in Princeton. Susan’s Celebration of Life will be held on January 3, 2026, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at the Raven Room, located in the basement of the Pizza Pub, 202 N Rum River Dr., Princeton.

Sue was born on November 21, 1958, to Harvey and Arlys (Tolnes) Stene in St. Paul, as their firstborn child. After the family moved a few times as more siblings arrived, they settled in Princeton in the fall of 1967. Sue attended Princeton Public Schools and graduated with honors in 1977. She became the proud mother of her son, Shawn. For a short time, she lived in Minneapolis and attended college before returning to Princeton, where she began working at the Elim Home. Sue dedicated more than 30 years to Elim while also serving as Depot Manager for the Star Tribune. Later, she worked at Mille Lacs Health in Onamia until her retirement in 2023.

Shawn was the light of her life, and she was proud of everything he accomplished. Watching him play basketball in high school was the highlight of her week. She even installed a basketball hoop and cement pad so he could practice at home. Together, they shared a love of gardening, carefully planning their garden plots and growing a variety of vegetables.

Sue was always ready to help family and friends with anything they needed-making wedding cakes, painting, organizing, helping with food prep, buttering buns, chopping ingredients, and baking large batches of treats to share. She was a master crepe maker and loved visiting with loved ones, attending family events, and traveling. Her favorite trips included Disney World (three times), Las Vegas, and Texas. She also enjoyed playing Bingo with her longtime friend Shelley, playing Skip-Bo, and putting puzzles together.

Sue is survived by her son, Shawn (Liz Simon and her daughters, Lili and Maggie Simon) Stene of Zimmerman; siblings, Nanette (Robert) Hartfiel of Bowlus, Kevin (Debbie) Stene of Sioux Falls, SD, and Rochelle (Brad) Lundberg of Princeton; nieces and nephew, Angela (Jared) Raeker, Cassandra (Brian) Seiberlich, and Beau (Josie Funk) Huber; and great-niece, Joella Raeker. She also leaves behind her beloved cats, Momma Karl and Kari.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Arlys; aunts and uncles, Ardis and Royal Mahlum, Olive “Ollie” and Donald Axdahl, and Robert “Bob” Shane; as well as her cousin, Darwin Axdahl.