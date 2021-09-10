Susan M. Walters, 62, St. Cloud

June 19, 1959 - September 6, 2021

Private family funeral services will be held at a later date for Susan M. Walters, age 62, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Sue was born on June 19, 1959 to Joseph and Rita (Orth) Lehmeier in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Sue worked as a Supervisor at Fingerhut for over 20 years and as a Health Unit Coordinator at the St. Cloud Hospital for the past 20 years. She was a member of the St. Cloud V.F.W. Post 428 Women’s Auxiliary.

Sue was a loving mother, grandmother and spouse who loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading a good book, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens and valued spending time with Dan and their Springer Spaniel, Ray. She will be remembered for her good sense of humor, quick wit and infectious laugh.

She is survived by her significant other, Dan Johnson; children, Jennifer (Chris) Burkhard and Kimberly (Brett) Bayerkohler; grandchildren, Bryan, Colin and Kyle Burkhard and Tenley and Lawson Bayerkohler; siblings, Jerry (LuAnn), Bob, LeRoy (Luie) and Mary (Kevin) Mohs; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe, Jim (Kathy) and Pat; sister-in-law, Eileen; nephew, Jamie Lehmeier; and her Springer Spaniel, Jake.