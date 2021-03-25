Surfer Rescues Man and Dog From Choppy Lake Superior

DULUTH (AP) -- A Minneapolis man who was surfing in choppy Lake Superior rescued a man who was struggling in the water while trying to save a dog.

Twenty-six-year-old Darby Voeks was about to jump off the pier at Park Point in Duluth on Wednesday when a woman in a wheelchair said she needed help because her aide had gone into the water to rescue her dog but was struggling.

Voeks jumped in and was able to use a life ring preserver to bring the man to safety. He then rescued the dog.

The Duluth Police Department plans to give Voeks its Police Partnership Award.

Asked about the rescue, Voeks said: ``I think COVID has shown people can be struggling right next to us.''