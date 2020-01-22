Supreme Court Upholds Minneapolis Minimum Wage
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the City of Minneapolis' authority to impose a minimum wage that's higher than the state's.
The ruling follows three years of legal fighting over the $15 minimum wage.
The manufacturing and supplies company, Graco Inc., sued in 2017 to try to block the
$15 wage from taking effect. Graco argued it would create a patchwork of compensation standards because of the state's $10 an hour minimum wage for large businesses.
Minneapolis was the first Midwestern city to adopt a $15 per hour minimum wage, which will be phased in gradually until it peaks in 2024.
