ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A growing coalition is responding to rising threats against the St. Cloud area Somali community. The Initiative Foundation, as part of a growing coalition of local and state foundations, announced Wednesday several rapid-response grants to support the Somali community in St. Cloud and Central Minnesota following reports of escalating harassment and threats, including intimidation of nonprofit organizations and community leaders.

Four grants have been made to organizations led by and supporting Somali, New American, and immigrant communities to respond to immediate safety concerns, protect staff and community members, and continue serving families without interruption.

The initial $30,000 is part of more than $75,000 to be distributed to established and trusted grantees. Additional grantmaking will take place in 2026 as the coalition takes shape.

Over the past several weeks in St. Cloud, nonprofit organizations and Somali community members have reported escalating harassment and threats, including intimidation at workplaces and in public spaces, hateful rhetoric online, and personal threats.

St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says over the past several weeks, they have responded to several calls involving different individuals. He says no specific threats have been made, so the police department hasn't charged anyone with making alleged threats. However, in several instances, the individuals were warned for trespassing.

Oxton says,

"The St. Cloud Police Department takes all of these calls very seriously, and they will be as aggressive as possible in responding and stopping the conduct that is scaring a particular group of people. Everybody is on edge right now. Everybody is worried."

Local coalition partners include the Morgan Family Foundation and the United Way of Central Minnesota. Statewide partners include the McKnight Foundation, the Minneapolis Foundation, and the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation.

The rapid-response grants will prioritize efforts that help restore safety, stability, and trust within the affected communities.