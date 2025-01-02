Sun Country Debuts First Custom Plane, Celebrates the Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has debuted its first custom-designed aircraft.

It celebrates its partnership with the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher Athletics.

Sun Country was named the official airline of Gopher Athletics in 2023. Sun Country has provided charter service for the university's sports teams since 2012 and has flown nearly 500 charters during the past 12 years.

This is the first custom-designed aircraft in Sun Country's fleet of 43 passenger planes.

Its first flight with the Maroon and Gold paint was on Monday taking the football team to the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. The Gophers play Virginia Tech on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

