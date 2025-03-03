Sun Country And Flight Attendants Union Agree To New Deal

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The union for flight attendants and a Minnesota-based airline have come to a contract agreement to avoid a strike. Flight attendants with Teamsters Local 120 have approved a new five-year contract with Sun Country Airlines.

The new deal will immediately raise wages and improve benefits. The deal provides an immediate 21% wage increase with up to a 58% increase over the length of the contract. The agreement also increases Sun Country's contributions to the flight attendants' retirement plans, provides stronger language for scheduling work during holidays, and gained a significant reduction in the length of time to reach top-of-scale pay.

Get our free mobile app

Over 700 union members voted to authorize a strike in August last year and had voted down an earlier contract in 2023.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine