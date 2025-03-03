Sun Country And Flight Attendants Union Agree To New Deal

Photo courtesy of Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The union for flight attendants and a Minnesota-based airline have come to a contract agreement to avoid a strike. Flight attendants with Teamsters Local 120 have approved a new five-year contract with Sun Country Airlines.

The new deal will immediately raise wages and improve benefits. The deal provides an immediate 21% wage increase with up to a 58% increase over the length of the contract. The agreement also increases Sun Country's contributions to the flight attendants' retirement plans, provides stronger language for scheduling work during holidays, and gained a significant reduction in the length of time to reach top-of-scale pay.

Over 700 union members voted to authorize a strike in August last year and had voted down an earlier contract in 2023.

