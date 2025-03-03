Sun Country And Flight Attendants Union Agree To New Deal
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The union for flight attendants and a Minnesota-based airline have come to a contract agreement to avoid a strike. Flight attendants with Teamsters Local 120 have approved a new five-year contract with Sun Country Airlines.
The new deal will immediately raise wages and improve benefits. The deal provides an immediate 21% wage increase with up to a 58% increase over the length of the contract. The agreement also increases Sun Country's contributions to the flight attendants' retirement plans, provides stronger language for scheduling work during holidays, and gained a significant reduction in the length of time to reach top-of-scale pay.
Over 700 union members voted to authorize a strike in August last year and had voted down an earlier contract in 2023.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi